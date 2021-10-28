Puerto Rico Fiscal Board Gives OK To Amended Bond Act

By Rick Archer (October 28, 2021, 12:21 PM EDT) -- Puerto Rico's fiscal oversight board said Thursday it would accept a bond authorization act passed by the island's Legislature this week and move forward with its $35 billion debt plan, ending an impasse that had threatened to derail a four-and-a-half-year-long restructuring process. Puerto Rico's fiscal oversight board said Thursday it would accept a bond authorization act passed by the island's Legislature this week. (AP Photo/Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo) The Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico said, in an emailed announcement, that amendments made to the legislation before it was signed into law Tuesday made it a suitable basis to...

