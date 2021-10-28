Commerce Buries Chinese Snow Blowers Under Early Duties

By Grace Dixon (October 28, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has announced a second set of early duties on snowblowers from China, placing levies as high as 325.03% on the imports after preliminarily finding that the products are being dumped in the U.S. at unfairly low prices. The anti-dumping duties announced on Tuesday land on top of preliminary countervailing duties as high as 130.44% on the same products, a double whammy early win for U.S. producer MTD Products Inc., which accused the importers of benefiting from subsidies and selling goods at unfairly low prices. Imports of the snowblowers will now only enter the U.S. with a...

