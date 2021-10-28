Biden's DOJ Antitrust Pick Easily Clears Senate Panel

By Christopher Cole (October 28, 2021, 3:57 PM EDT) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee voted overwhelmingly Thursday to send to the full chamber President Joe Biden's nomination of Jonathan Kanter to lead the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division. A veteran competition lawyer and high-profile Google critic, Kanter received support across party lines in a voice vote, with Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, the only committee member recorded in opposition. If, as widely anticipated, Kanter is confirmed in the full Senate, he would fill a major void in the Biden administration's antitrust enforcement. Biden faced criticism for taking the longest of any president in four decades to name the assistant attorney general...

