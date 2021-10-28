Fla. Sues Biden Admin. Over Fed. Contractor Vaccine Mandate

By Carolina Bolado (October 28, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Florida sued the Biden administration on Thursday challenging a requirement that employees of federal contractors and subcontractors will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, arguing that the mandate exceeds federal authority. In the suit, Florida says nothing in the Federal Property and Administrative Services Act of 1949 — which was cited in the mandate — authorizes "such a radical intrusion on the personal autonomy of American workers." And the manner in which the vaccine requirement was enacted "violates fundamental principles of administrative and procurement law," according to the suit. The Office of Management and Budget is implementing the vaccine...

