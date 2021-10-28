REIT Primary Health Properties Lands $276M Loan

By Andrew McIntyre (October 28, 2021, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Primary Health Properties has scored £200 million ($275.9 million) in financing from Aviva Investors as the firm pays down existing debt and locks in new financing at a lower interest rate, according to an announcement from the U.K. real estate investment trust on Thursday. The new loan is for 15 years at a fixed interest rate of 2.52%, Primary Health Properties PLC said Thursday. The firm will use proceeds to pay off other debt the company had with Aviva. "We are proud to have secured our first sustainability-linked loan facilities, which will reward the group via a margin reduction as we...

