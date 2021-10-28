Little Caesars Accuses Ex-Franchisee Of TM Infringement

By Joyce Hanson (October 28, 2021, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Pizzeria franchisor Little Caesar Enterprises Inc. has hit a former franchisee with a trademark infringement suit in Michigan federal court, saying it has failed to provide multiple financial statements required under their now-terminated agreement but continues to hold itself out as a franchise member. Little Caesar Enterprises, which is in a trademark fight with a former Missouri franchisee, licenses franchisees in 50 states and 27 territories and countries. (iStock.com/RiverNorthPhotography) Detroit-based Little Caesar Enterprises Inc. said it licenses independent franchisees in 50 states and 27 territories and countries, allowing them to use the Little Caesars trade name, trademarks and service marks while operating...

