Car Part Makers Say Peugeot Too Slow To Bring €632M Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (November 1, 2021, 7:00 PM GMT) -- A group of auto parts manufacturers say that Peugeot waited too late to bring its €632 million ($733 million) European price-fixing suit last year as the alleged anti-competitive conduct had been well publicized 10 years ago. The High Court lawsuit, which seeks to recover millions allegedly overpaid for seatbelts and air bags, is time barred, companies belonging to Autoliv Inc, ZF Group and Tokai Rika said in separate defenses on Wednesday, as it relates to activities that took place before December 2014. Additionally, investigations by the European Commission into possible breaches of competition law were widely publicized in 2011, but the claim brought...

