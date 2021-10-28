Evaluating Assistance Animal Requests Under The FHA

By Gwendolyn Roy-Harrison, Ryan Patino and John Raftery (October 28, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The Fair Housing Act[1] requires housing providers to make reasonable accommodations to their rules, policies, practices or services when such accommodations are necessary to afford persons with disabilities an equal opportunity to use and enjoy their housing. Many reasonable accommodation requests relate to the presence of an assistance animal. Evaluating and responding to these requests can be challenging for housing providers and their counsel, particularly when the housing provider has an existing no-pet policy. For more on the FHA, see The Fair Housing Act: Prohibited Practices, Types of Claims, and Compliance Strategies and The Fair Housing Act: Enforcement Actions. An Assistance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS