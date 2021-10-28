Blockchain Biz Alchemy Hits $3.5B Value In Series C Round

By Elise Hansen (October 28, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Blockchain platform Alchemy said Thursday it raised $250 million in a Series C round valuing it at $3.5 billion, which will go toward building out its platform for blockchain developers. Alchemy bills itself as a platform for developers looking to build applications based on blockchain and "Web3" technology. Web3 refers to what some see as the next version of the internet, which relies heavily on decentralized and distributed infrastructure rather than centralized servers. Alchemy said it is "doing for blockchain and Web3 what [Amazon Web Services] did for the internet." The company said its services are used by developers from companies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS