NDTX's Ex-Acting US Atty Rejoins Gibson Dunn In Houston

By Lauren Berg (October 28, 2021, 10:08 PM EDT) -- Prerak Shah, former acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, has returned to Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP as of counsel in Houston, where he will focus on white collar criminal defense and corporate investigations, the firm said Thursday. Shah announced last month that he would return to private practice after stepping down from the top prosecutor position, where his office handled a number of high-profile criminal and civil cases, including an investigation into the death of Major League Baseball pitcher Tyler Skaggs and Boeing 737 Max probes following two deadly crashes. Shah told Law360 in a statement Thursday evening that...

