Canadian Mining Co. Lied To Drive Up Stock Price, Class Says

By Humberto J. Rocha (October 29, 2021, 3:29 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of investors slammed a Canadian deep-sea minerals exploration company for allegedly lying about the magnitude of its supposed "green" investments and not disclosing that it had failed to obtain $330 million from private investors before going public. In a complaint filed Thursday in New York federal court, named plaintiff Bruce Carper alleged The Metals Co. Inc. — a company born out of a merger earlier this year between DeepGreen Inc. and a special-purpose acquisition company called Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. — defrauded investors about its deep-sea mining operations and supposed equity investments in order to drive up its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS