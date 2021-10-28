SEC Says NJ Broker Stole $2.8M With Fraudulent Transfers

By Katryna Perera (October 28, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has accused a former New Jersey-based broker and investment adviser of violating securities laws, claiming he stole almost $3 million from his clients and customers and used the money for, among other things, buying gold coins. The agency's complaint against Kenneth Welsh, filed in New Jersey federal court on Thursday, claims that from January 2016 to January 2021, while serving as a financial adviser with a "large financial institution registered with the commission," he made unauthorized transfers from his clients' accounts, many of whom were "elderly and financially unsophisticated." "We allege that Welsh raided the...

