Fed. Agency Failed To Protect Endangered Ferrets, Suit Says

By Humberto J. Rocha (October 29, 2021, 9:13 PM EDT) -- Three environmental groups have slammed the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for allegedly giving up on protecting the black-footed ferret, one of the most endangered mammals in North America, by ceding the responsibility to Wyoming instead. WildEarth Guardians, the Western Watersheds Project and Rocky Mountain Wild sued the federal environmental agency, its director, Martha Williams, and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland in D.C. federal court Thursday, claiming they're not doing enough to protect the animal in the state. "Because of the service's flawed statewide 'nonessential' designation and abdication of its duty to recover this critically imperiled species, ferret reintroductions in...

