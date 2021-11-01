Remote HSR Merger Info Requests Could Be Lasting

By Michael Wise and Andrew Szwez (November 1, 2021, 2:22 PM EDT) -- Good things can come from working in crisis mode. Amid an unprecedented cascade of challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year, legal teams and government agencies were forced to find new ways of working to resolve contested matters. Now, with the hope of a return to normal life and work on the horizon, practitioners can take a step back and consider the changes we might want to keep in place, the long-term benefits of these new remote workflows and how to apply what we've learned over the last year to make further improvements. While this self-reflection could cover...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS