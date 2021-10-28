Ex-Pot Co. Managers Allege Retaliation For Whistleblowing

By Sarah Jarvis (October 28, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Two former managers at a California cannabis company have alleged they were fired in retaliation for trying to blow the whistle on unsafe conditions and violations of cannabis regulations at the business. Sisters Eloisa Burlingame and Carmen Bucciarelli said in a complaint filed Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court that their former employer, Gladbrook Holdings Fund LLC of Long Beach, should be on the hook for damages including loss of past and future earnings, loss of benefits, loss of bonuses and loss of job security. "All of the foregoing and following actions taken towards plaintiffs as alleged herein were carried...

