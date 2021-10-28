Investor Sues Gas Co. Over Merger Details With Sinclair Oil

By Clark Mindock (October 28, 2021, 7:26 PM EDT) -- HollyFrontier Corp. committed securities violations by giving incomplete and misleading financial information while trying to drum up support for a merger with Sinclair Oil Corp., an investor said Thursday. Investor Gerald Joseph Lovoi asked a New York federal court to halt a proposed sale of stock that would allow the merger to go forward, arguing that HollyFrontier omitted important information in proxy statements it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, misleading investors ahead of a planned vote. Lovoi said the omitted information included financial forecasts that were prepared by HollyFrontier management and the financial analysis conducted by Citigroup Global...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS