Ill. Pot Regulator Hit With Another Suit Over License Lottery

By Katryna Perera (October 28, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Illinois' state cannabis regulator was hit with another suit on Wednesday over claims that its lottery program for doling out cannabis licenses is biased and unconstitutional and does not fulfill its initially stated goal of social equity and social justice reform. Two Illinois-based cannabis businesses, Fox River Gardens LLC and Champion Investments IL LLC, filed a complaint in Illinois state court against the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and its deputy director, Bret Bender. The complaint alleges that the department did not provide any sort of "priority access" for social equity applicants in its cannabis dispensary licensing process and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS