11th Circ. Splits But Holds In Revised FDCPA Opinion

By Nathan Hale (October 28, 2021, 10:29 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel's decision in a Fair Debt Collection Practices Act case that has roiled the debt collection industry splintered Thursday in response to a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision, although the outcome remained the same for now. In a revised opinion, the three-judge panel still decided to reverse a trial court's dismissal of Richard Hunstein's suit accusing Preferred Collection and Management Services Inc. of violating the law by transmitting his private information to a third-party commercial mail vendor, but Senior U.S. Circuit Judge Gerald Bard Tjoflat withdrew his support for that outcome based on the justices' opinion in TransUnion...

