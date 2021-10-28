Ga. Courts Get $110M To Help Fight Backlog Woes

By Emily Sides (October 28, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- The chief justice of the Georgia Supreme Court on Thursday announced a $110 million injection of federal funding for the state's court system to combat a case backlog caused by delays amid the pandemic, including for violent felony allegations. Chief Justice David E. Nahmias of Georgia's Supreme Court said in a statement that Georgia Gov. Brain P. Kemp earmarked the funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Courts, prosecutors and other agencies will be able to apply for a slice of that $110 million pie, according to Thursday's announcement. Overall, the state was awarded $4.8 billion in ARPRA funding to...

