Insurer Gets Claims Cut In Ga. Gas Explosion Liability Row

By Clark Mindock (October 29, 2021, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Indiana has slightly trimmed a suit against Navigators Insurance Co. by Georgia companies seeking coverage following a Georgia natural gas leak and explosion that injured several people. U.S. District Judge James P. Hanlon on Thursday said Atlanta Gas Light Co. and Southern Company Gas had not filed a suitable breach of contract claim against Navigators over a mediation session the insurer declined to join after the explosion. That's because the umbrella policy at issue did not require Navigators to join at that time, since there were remedies still available through an underlying policy, Judge Hanlon said....

