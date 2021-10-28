White Stallion's $35M Coal Mine Sale Comes With Strings

By Leslie Pappas (October 28, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Creditors of Indiana coal producer White Stallion Energy can't buy the company's mines without also assuming related obligations to pay annual fees and per-ton royalties, a bankruptcy judge in Delaware said Thursday. In a bench ruling, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein said the coal leases and permits White Stallion intended to transfer to a group of secured creditors for $35 million could not be severed from other mining and land use agreements that came with them. "Any way I think about this, I conclude that the coal lease agreement may not be sold and assigned absent the other agreements," she...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS