EPA Floats Regulatory Agenda For Lead Exposure Plan

By Morgan Conley (October 29, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's newly released plan for reducing lead exposure detailed several rule changes and updates in the works that aim to better protect the public from the harmful element, with an emphasis on historically neglected communities at the highest risk. The strategy released by the EPA Thursday outlines the agency's objectives for its multi-pronged approach to reduce lead exposures nationwide. The EPA regulatory agenda for addressing lead includes reassessing its standards for lead dust, updating its recommendations for handling lead-contaminated soil at cleanup sites, and clamping down on sources that emit lead into the air, among other measures....

