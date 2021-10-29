Fresenius Says Fla. Man Kept $2M For Undelivered Masks

By Ivan Moreno (October 29, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Dialysis company Fresenius is suing a Florida business and its owner for allegedly failing to deliver 2 million N95 masks last year and keeping most of the $2.4 million deposit for the orders even after they were canceled. Massachusetts-based Fresenius Medical Care North America said James J. Piccillo and his company, MIH CP Solutions LLC, agreed to deliver the masks in April 2020 as the need for them rose significantly at the company's more than 2,600 dialysis centers. The suit accuses Piccillo and his company of breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and engaging in price gouging in violation of the Massachusetts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS