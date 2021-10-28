Del. Judge OKs $2M Deal To Resolve Hastings Ch. 11 Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (October 28, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A liquidation trustee for the former parent company of the bankrupt Hastings Entertainment secured Delaware Bankruptcy Court approval on Thursday to distribute much of a $2 million settlement with a former top officer, with the balance set aside pending settlement of an attorney fee dispute. Liquidating trustee Curtis R. Smith told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey that approval would make available a "meaningful," $1,392,223.89 distribution to unsecured creditors caught up in the case since June 2016. The group was originally told to expect only 2% to 3% recovery on their claims. "As of now, there is an 8.5% distribution to...

