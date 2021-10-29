Wawa, Consumers Agree To $3.2M In Class Atty Fees

By James Boyle (October 29, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Plaintiffs in a class action against the Wawa convenience store chain over a data breach have filed a motion to approve the defendants' payment of $3.2 million in attorney fees as part of the $12 million gift card settlement reached over the summer. Wawa has agreed to pay the lump-sum attorney fee settlement, according to the motion filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. The 14 plaintiffs making up the lawsuit's representative class requested U.S. District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter to approve the payment to their attorneys. The motion has divvied up the $3.2 million...

