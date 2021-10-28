Brazil's Vale Says SEC May Sue Over Dam Safety Disclosures

By Dean Seal (October 28, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Vale SA disclosed Thursday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission may soon file an enforcement action related to a deadly dam collapse that sunk the Brazilian mining giant's shares. The company has received a letter, known as a Wells notice, stating that SEC staff intend to recommend enforcement proceedings against Vale "alleging violations of U.S. securities laws related to Vale's disclosures about its dam safety management and the dam at Brumadinho," according to a regulatory filing. The company said that "Vale disagrees with the SEC staff with respect to this recommendation and will provide a response through the Wells notice...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS