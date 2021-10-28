Google Litigation VP To Leave For Health Care Co. Color

By Dave Simpson (October 28, 2021, 11:11 PM EDT) -- A longtime leader of Google's legal department, Catherine Lacavera, will be leaving the search giant to become the chief legal officer at health care technology company Color Health Inc., she announced Thursday. Lacavera, who has served as Google's director of intellectual property, litigation and employment, has fended off multibillion-dollar patent actions by Viacom against YouTube and by Microsoft, Apple and Oracle against Android. "After 16 amazing years at Google, I'm excited to be joining Color in using technology to improve outcomes in healthcare," Lacavera said in a LinkedIn post. According to Color's website, it's a data-driven platform for population health. In...

