Fiat Chrysler Engineer Escapes Wire Fraud Charges

By Clark Mindock (October 29, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- An engineer who helped develop emissions control systems that the U.S. government says were calibrated to downplay releases during testing has been spared from wire fraud charges, after a federal judge said the alleged actions were too removed from the impact. U.S. District Judge Nancy G. Edmunds said Thursday that a revamped indictment from the federal government didn't lay out a sufficient connection between engineer Emanuele Palma's efforts to design the system for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the alleged damage to customers. That's because while Palma may have violated environmental laws by producing the system that allegedly misrepresented nitrous oxide emissions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS