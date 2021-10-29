Pro Say: What's Driving The Labor Unrest Of 'Striketober'?

Law360 (October 29, 2021, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Over the past month, workers across the country have been going on strike, prompting some industry watchers to dub the uptick in labor actions "Striketober." This Week Ep. 222: What's Driving The Labor Unrest Of 'Striketober'? Your browser does not support the audio element. But what's causing large groups of workers in industries as varied as film production, manufacturing and health care to take collective action? On this week's episode, Law360 Employment Authority senior reporter Tim Ryan joins us to discuss the trend. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and...

