Tech Giants Tell Lawmakers They'll Help Stem Online Fraud

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (October 29, 2021, 11:36 AM BST) -- Tech giants Facebook, Google, Amazon and eBay have told MPs that they will help to fight financial fraud, although some warned against placing the burden solely on them, according to documents published on Friday. Parliament's Treasury Committee has released letters it received from the four online titans in response to questions posed by lawmakers about how well they protect consumers from financial scams advertised on their sites. The companies each told the committee that they take online safety seriously. But they also warned that the fight against financial crime must be a joint effort. "Online fraud is a complex and multi-faceted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS