Gov't Could Float Pensions 'Dashboard' Rules Soon

By Martin Croucher (October 29, 2021, 12:33 PM BST) -- The government is likely to propose new regulations in the next few months governing how retirement saving plans should cooperate with its online pensions portal initiative, a report from the project said. The Pension Dashboard Programme said in an October progress update that the regulations set out within the consultation from the Department for Work and Pensions would probably come into force toward the end of next year. The online "dashboard" will allow Britons to find forgotten savings pots and calculate their income in retirement. The first such dashboard will be created by the Money and Pensions Service, a nongovernmental state...

