Mylan Loses Bid To Stall Trial Over Neurim's Melatonin Patent

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 29, 2021, 3:16 PM BST) -- A judge has refused generic-drug maker Mylan's request to stay Neurim's patent infringement litigation to wait for a European Patent Office ruling on the validity of the Israeli pharmaceutical company's melatonin patent, saying on Friday that the patent would have expired by then. Deputy High Court Judge Ian Karet said that, although the patent office could deliver a final view on the patent for the drug Circadin in a relatively short time, Neurim Pharmaceuticals (1991) Ltd. will still have lost its opportunity to obtain an injunction to block Mylan's melatonin product from the market. "The balance of justice in all the...

