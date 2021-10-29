Switzerland Still Faces Money Laundering Risks, Ministry Says

By Todd Buell (October 29, 2021, 9:34 AM EDT) -- Switzerland continues to face considerable risk that it will be used as a center for money laundering, according to a report published by the country's finance ministry on Friday that highlighted vulnerability in new sectors that has emerged in recent years. The new report said the money laundering risk to which Switzerland is exposed "has not fundamentally changed" since a prior report in 2015. (Photo by Athanasios Gioumpasis/Getty Images) The report, which follows one issued in 2015, said Switzerland is exposed to money laundering because it is a financial center, which allows criminals to use the country to clean up assets...

