Apax Nabs American Water Unit In $1.3B Deal Led By 3 Firms

By Benjamin Horney (October 29, 2021, 10:02 AM EDT) -- U.S. water and wastewater utility giant American Water Works, advised by Schulte Roth and Shearman & Sterling, has agreed to sell Homeowner Services Group to an affiliate of Simpson Thacher-led private equity firm Apax Partners for $1.275 billion, the companies said Friday. The agreement features Camden, New Jersey-headquartered American Water Works Co. Inc. shedding a business that provides warranty protection programs and other home services to residential customers in the U.S., according to a statement. Homeowner Services Group boasts about 3 million customer contracts throughout 43 states and Washington, D.C. It offers products under brand names like American Water Resources and...

