Nissan Wants €124M For 'Sloppy' Supplier's Battery Design

By Joanne Faulkner (October 29, 2021, 4:11 PM BST) -- Epidemic battery failures in Nissan cars that caused €124 million ($144 million) in losses were the result of a "sloppy and imprecise" manufacturing process run by an Italian supplier, the Japanese auto giant told a London court on Friday. An Italian supplier "designed the battery blind" without having identified crucial requirements, a lawyer for Nissan has told the High Court as a five-week trial over defective products winds up. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) Fiamm SpA "designed the battery blind" without ever identifying crucial requirements, Yash Kulkarni QC, counsel for Nissan, told the High Court as the five-week trial over the defective products...

