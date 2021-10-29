DAC Beachcroft, Hugh James Hired For Whiplash Test Case

By Martin Croucher (October 29, 2021, 4:14 PM BST) -- Insurers and claimant groups said on Friday that they have appointed lawyers and have hashed out the terms of a test case that they hope will close loopholes in the U.K.'s landmark personal injury legal reform. A working group comprising trade bodies for both insurers and claimant solicitors said that it has drawn up a range of scenarios for the test case, in a bid to secure clarity over compensation payouts for thousands of people left in legal limbo. "The mixed injury working group has now agreed the basis on which they will work together to ensure that cases reach the...

