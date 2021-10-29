11th Circ. OKs Atty Fees In Ga. Voting Hack Vulnerability Case

By Brett Barrouquere (October 29, 2021, 1:24 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has upheld the award of $179,065 in attorney fees to voting rights group Common Cause in a case challenging whether Georgia's voting system was susceptible to hackers. The appeals court said Thursday that a temporary restraining order issued by U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg was the equivalent of a legal win for Common Cause, even though both sides later agreed to dismiss the suit after new voting laws were passed in 2019. Judge Totenberg properly considered the relevant factors in analyzing whether the attorney fees requested by Common Cause were reasonable when setting the fee award, the appeals...

