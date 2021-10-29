EU Imposes Safeguards For Illumina-Grail Deal During Review

By Matthew Perlman (October 29, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Europe's competition authority is requiring a monitor and threatening fines to ensure Illumina and Grail maintain separation while enforcers conduct a review of the DNA sequencing company's $8 billion reacquisition of the cancer-testing outfit. The European Commission said in a statement Friday that it has imposed so-called interim measures on Illumina and Grail, the first time it has taken such a step over the closing of a deal while its merger review is ongoing. Illumina and Grail finalized the move on Aug. 18, despite a pending challenge from U.S. enforcers in addition to the scrutiny in Europe, saying they would keep...

