CFIUS Probing Tencent's $1.27B Deal For UK Video Game Co.

By Benjamin Horney (October 29, 2021, 12:15 PM EDT) -- The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States has opened an investigation into Tencent's $1.27 billion acquisition of British video game maker Sumo Group, Sumo said Friday, and the companies hope to receive CFIUS approval before the end of this year. A subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Ltd. called Sixjoy Hong Kong Ltd. agreed to buy Sumo Group PLC for roughly $1.27 billion over the summer, according to a July 19 statement from the companies. On Friday, Sumo revealed in a regulatory filing that it and Tencent notified CFIUS of their deal in September, and on Thursday, CFIUS informed the companies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS