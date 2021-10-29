Pa. Court Rejects Tying Police Vaccine Lawsuits To Jail Row

By Matthew Santoni (October 29, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A pair of lawsuits brought by law enforcement unions over Allegheny County, Pennsylvania's COVID-19 vaccine mandate won't be heard by the same federal magistrate judge who handled a lawsuit over pandemic precautions at the county jail, the court announced. Attorneys for Allegheny County had the vaccine lawsuits, brought in mid-October by the Allegheny County Police Association and the Allegheny County Prison Employees Independent Union, removed to federal court Tuesday. On Thursday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Cynthia Reed Eddy rejected a request to have the cases assigned to her under the proposition that they were related to the earlier litigation she had been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS