NJ Hospital Accused Of Axing Older Docs As Virus Raged

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (October 29, 2021, 2:25 PM EDT) -- Hackensack Meridian Health System Inc. was hit with a workplace age bias lawsuit by three pediatric emergency room physicians who claimed they were fired during the COVID-19 pandemic after the hospital beefed up the department's staff with younger, less qualified doctors. In a New Jersey state court complaint filed Wednesday, Usha Avva, Nina Gold and Kathleen Reichard claimed they were the only full-time pediatric emergency room, or PEM, physicians at the Hackensack hospital who were board-certified when they were fired in February. At the time of their termination, which they were told was due to "business needs," they were also the...

