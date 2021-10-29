Texas Bitcoin Miner Taps Kirkland For Market Debut Plans

By Elise Hansen (October 29, 2021, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Bitcoin mining outfit Rhodium said Friday it's working with Kirkland & Ellis LLP on a public market debut that will raise funds for new mining sites and equipment, as the burgeoning industry capitalizes on the rising price and popularity of cryptocurrencies. Rhodium Enterprises Inc. listed $100 million as its proposed maximum offering size — a figure that's frequently used as a placeholder for the purpose of calculating registration fees. Rhodium describes itself as an industrial-scale digital-asset company with a robust Bitcoin mining operation. "Mining" refers to the process of verifying Bitcoin transactions for inclusion in the transaction record. The computationally intensive...

