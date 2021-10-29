Commerce Sets Early 18.85% Duty On Indian Soybean Meal

By Charlie Innis (October 29, 2021, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has levied duties as high as 18.85% on organic soybean meal from India, it announced during the preliminary stages of an investigation to determine if the imports are being sold at unfairly low prices. Commerce announced Thursday that the 18.85% rate would be imposed on the exporters Shanti Worldwide, Shri Sumati Oil Industries Pvt. Ltd., and 10 others. A 3.11% anti-dumping duty will affect producer Bergwerff Organic India Pvt. Ltd. and all other Indian exporters and producers of organic soybean meal not named in the investigation. The anti-dumping rates add to a heavy 266.37% preliminary countervailing duty that...

