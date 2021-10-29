Fed. Circ. Backs PTAB Decision Upholding HandyLab Patents

By Adam Lidgett (October 29, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday backed the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's finding that a Qiagen unit in the U.S. failed to show that a pair of patents owned by medical technology company HandyLab were invalid. A three-judge circuit court panel affirmed the PTAB's final written decisions that found various claims in U.S. Patent No. 7,998,708 and U.S. Patent No. 8,323,900 were not obvious over prior art. The board found that the patented technology was a "very complex endeavor" that would not be obvious, and the panel agreed, according to the Friday decision. "Qiagen provides no basis for overruling the board's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS