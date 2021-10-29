Fed. Circ. Axes Philips Heart Monitor Patent Under Alice

By Ryan Davis (October 29, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit ruled Friday that another heart monitor patent that Philips unit CardioNet accused InfoBionic of infringing is invalid for claiming only an abstract idea, holding that a lower court wrongly found that the invention was patent-eligible because it is tied to a machine. Five other patents in the case have previously been found invalid, and the appeals court held that CardioNet's claimed invention in the sixth, a method of improving the accuracy of cardiac monitors, covers nothing more than the abstract idea of filtering data. That makes it ineligible for patenting under the U.S. Supreme Court's 2014 Alice ruling,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS