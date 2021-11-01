No Head Start For Taiwanese Businessman Suing UK Advisers

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (November 1, 2021, 1:34 PM GMT) -- A judge has rejected a bid by a Taiwanese businessman for early disclosure of evidence from his former wealth advisers, saying the application was merely an attempt to fish for information for a potential lawsuit. Judge Ashley Greenbank ruled at the High Court on Friday that he will not allow a businessman, known as Bruno Wang, to force his former investment advisers — arms of the Floreat investment group — to hand over documents concerning their work for the Taiwanese businessman in anticipation of a lawsuit that he plans to bring against them. The judge held that it was not appropriate...

