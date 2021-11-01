Vaughan Baio Grows NY Practice With Goldberg Segalla Hire

By Ivan Moreno (November 1, 2021, 3:12 PM EDT) -- Vaughan Baio & Partners announced it has snatched a veteran New York federal litigator from Goldberg Segalla with vast experience representing local governments and law enforcement in the state. Shannon T. O'Connor is the 10th attorney from Goldberg Segalla that Vaughan Baio has hired since August as the firm builds its presence in New York. O'Connor will be joining as a partner in the firm's public sector and employment practice and liability groups. "What drew me to Vaughan Baio was just their commitment to building a strong team with a solid moral compass," O'Connor told Law360 on Monday. "Frankly, when you...

