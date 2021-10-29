Ill. Judge Won't Halt COVID-19 Vaccine And Testing Mandates

By Lauraann Wood (October 29, 2021, 10:22 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge Friday rejected a group of Chicago city workers' bid to temporarily block the city and state from enforcing their respective COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandates, saying the policies don't appear to violate the workers' constitutional rights. U.S. District Judge John Lee said he rejected the workers' request to temporarily restrain Gov. J.B. Pritzker's and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's vaccine mandates because they're unlikely to succeed on the merits of their claim that the policies violate either their substantive or due process rights. He also said the city and state have shown that their policies were rational and...

