Russian Exec Fights £101M Suit Over 'Forged' Loan Docs

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (November 2, 2021, 2:30 PM GMT) -- A Russian supermarket executive has hit back against a £101 million ($137 million) lawsuit brought by a Dutch special purpose vehicle over an unpaid loan, saying his signature that guaranteed the loan was forged. Boris Vasilyev told the High Court that it should toss out a document purporting to give his personal guarantee against a £100 million loan taken out by a supermarket chain for which he served as a vice president, the Marta Group. The loan was taken out from CF Structured Products BV, a Dutch SPV. The supermarket executive said in his Sept. 1 defense, which has now been...

