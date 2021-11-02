London Law Firm Sued For Negligence Over Family Trust

By Silvia Martelli (November 2, 2021, 4:29 PM GMT) -- A firm of professional trustees has accused law firm Wiggin Osborne Fullerlove of negligence for allegedly wrongly advising them that a transfer of bonds from an existing family trust would be neutral for inheritance tax purposes. Apex Financial Services Ltd. said in its High Court claim dated Oct. 18, which has now been made public, that the law firm wrongly advised it to create a new trust, rather than a sub-trust, to transfer offshore bonds from a family trust ahead of the trustee's divorce. Wiggin Osborne Fullerlove's advice resulted in the assets losing excluded property status for U.K. inheritance tax purposes, contrary...

